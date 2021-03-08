IND USA
CITU to protest in Himachal on March 9 over appointment of Anganwadi workers

  • The Himachal Pradesh committee of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) will hold a statewide strike on March 9 for the appointment of Anganwadi workers in the pre-primary classes.
ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:06 PM IST

The Himachal Pradesh committee of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) will hold a statewide strike on March 9 for the appointment of Anganwadi workers in the pre-primary classes.

The state committee of CITU concerned to All India Federation of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers (AIFAWH) has sent a strike notice to the Director of Women and Child Development Department, regarding the protest in front of the state Assembly, according to the statement.

Union President Neelam Jaswal, General Secretary Veena Devi, and other members have warned the central and state government that if the government will not issue orders to appoint Anganwadi workers for the pre-primary classes, then the Anganwadi workers will stage a strike on March 9 and close all the Anganwadi centres in the state.

CITU's Himachal committee called for the withdrawal of the new education policy as it is not only anti-student but also anti-ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services). "The new education policy has a hidden agenda of privatization of the ICDS. Due to this, Anganwadi workers will have to lose their jobs in future," said the union.

The union has demanded regularization of Anganwadi workers as per the recommendation of the 15th Indian Labor Conference held in 2013. They have also demanded that Anganwadi workers should be given salaries and other facilities on the lines of Haryana.

As per the statement, the demands include the implementation of a pension of three thousand rupees, a gratuity of 2 lakh, medical and holiday facilities for Anganwadi workers along with the demand to increase the retirement age of personnel to 65 years.

The committee also demanded to immediately pay the dues of the work done under the National Rural Health Mission for the year 2013 to Anganwadi workers.

They further demanded that under the pre-primary classes and the new education policy, the responsibility of teaching young children should be given only to the Anganwadi workers as they are highly trained workers and hence their regular appointment should be made and their salary also should be increased.

CITU to protest in Himachal on March 9 over appointment of Anganwadi workers

