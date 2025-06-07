TMBU under fire over fake Admit cards; Controller of examination served show cause, assistant suspended

Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University (TMBU) in Bihar is under fire after a number of students lodged complaints with the University alleging the staff in the examination department extorted money from them for issuing admit cards and mark sheets which later turned out to be fake. TMBU under fire over fake Admit cards, Examination Controller served show cause(Sanjeev Verma/HT file)

Taking strong note of the incident, the vice chancellor (VC) Prof Jawahar Lal has constituted a team to probe the allegations. The controller of examination (CE) Prof Krishna Kumar has been served show cause.

“On the basis of preliminary investigation, the assistant Sanjay Kumar has been suspended and three clerical staff Mohammad Taslim, Shashi Kumar and Manik Chand have been transferred,” public relation officer (PRO) of VC, Prof Deepak Kumar Dinkar told HT over phone on Friday. He said, “17 mobile phones of all the staff under suspicion have been seized for further investigation and strict legal action will be taken against all those involved in it.”

He said, “The controller of examination Prof Krishna Kumar has been served show cause notice today (Friday) and he has been asked to submit his explanation within 24 hours.” He said that one contractual staff Avineet Kumar has been stopped from visiting the examination department till investigation concludes.

Notably a number of students of the TMBU were debarred from appearing at the ongoing examination of the final year of graduation (Old course) after their admit cards were found to be fake. Later these students approached the CE and lodged complaints alleging that they had paid ₹3000 to 8000 to Sanjay Kumar for the admit cards.

Even one student who appeared with his mark sheet accused the same staff of demanding ₹8000 from him for issuing a mark sheet with increased marks. “When I asked for CLC (College leaving certificate) much to my chagrin, they declared my mark sheet fake,” Manish Kumar of Marwari College said, prompting him to reach the staff. “But I found the staff absent and his phone was found switched off,” he told HT.

As many as 30 students were debarred from appearing at the examination as their admit cards were found to be fake.

Reliable sources within university told HT, “Corruption in the examination department is not new, this has been going on for a long time, however, fortunately or unfortunately the matter has come into light now.”