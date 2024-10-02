Tripura University amend rules for UG students, can be promoted till 5th semester even after failing

Now any candidate of Tripura University, the lone central varsity of the state, would be promoted to the next semester till the fifth semester even if they failed in any one or more subjects of his current semester or failed to appear in an exam on medical grounds if they had submitted examination form along with their requisite fees. As per the previous guideline, the students need to secure a minimum of 50 percent of the total credits in a semester to get a promotion to the next semester. (Representative file image)

The decision came as per Tripura University's amendment of regulations of undergraduate programs in accordance with the New Education Policy ( NEP).

In a recent notification of amended regulation signed by Tripura University registrar Dr. Deepak Sharma, said, " A candidate who appears in a semester examination but fails in any one or more subject/course of that semester or one who is eligible to appear in a semester examination but remained absent ( on medical grounds only) shall be promoted to the next semester up to 5th Semester examination provided examination form is duly submitted and requisite fee paid by the candidate".

He also stated that the candidates must complete 50 percent credits of the total ( major papers from first to fifth semester examinations) to appear in the sixth semester.

The decision came following a series of protests from students in different parts of the state who failed their semester examinations.

As per estimation, nearly 8000 students would benefit from this move.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, also in charge of the Education Department, welcomed the decision of Tripura University and stated that Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) University, the lone State University, is about to take similar decisions eyeing the interest of the students of two affiliated colleges under the University.

" In consideration of the greater interest of the students, Tripura University has amended their Under Graduate Programme Regulation and allowed students to be promoted after each end-term examination till the 5th Semester without any condition. The MBB University is also in the process of taking a similar decision for the interest of the students of 2(two) affiliated Colleges under the University. I welcome this decision of the two Universities and hope it will definitely boost the students’ enthusiasm for pursuing Higher Education", CM Saha wrote on his social media handle.

The students' wings of both the opposition parties, CPIM and Congress opposed the decision saying that it would destroy the education system of the country.

Opposition CPIM student wing - Students Federation of India (SFI) state secretary Sandeepan Deb told the reporters, " We had opposed the decision earlier saying that the current infrastructure of Tripura, as well as the country, would not allow for the implementation of NEP. We found students were given syllabus after a long time. There are lack of faculty members in colleges. We feel rolling back the detention system will affect the higher education sector".

Leader of the National Students Union of India ( NSUI), the students' wing of Congress Amir Hussein said, " The policy ( NEP) will deteriorate the country's education system. We feel that if the education policy continues this way, the country's academic system will crumble soon".

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ( ABVP) state secretary Sanjit Saha said, "Considering the greater interest of the students, Tripura University has revised its Under Graduate Program Regulations. ABVP Tripura feels that the University has taken such a decision in the interest of the students and to reduce the number of dropouts, to make the students more interested in their studies. If it can be noticed in the amendment of the regulation, only students have been given the opportunity till the fifth semester but if they have to graduate then the rest of the rules must be followed".

Sanjit Saha said that such a decision has been taken by thinking about the future of the students and hope that as a result of such a decision, the students may get many benefits in the future.

