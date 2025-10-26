UGC cautions against ‘self-styled’ engineering institute in Delhi, urges students not to take admission | Details here

The University Grants Commission, UGC, issued a notice wherein it has cautioned all stakeholders against the Institute of Management and Engineering, located in 1810/4, 1st Floor, Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi. UGC has issued a notice wherein it has caution against a 'self-styled' institute in Delhi. (Representative image/Karun Sharma/HT file)

In its notice, the UGC cited that that the ‘self-styled’ institute has been offering various degree courses in gross violation of the UGC Act, 1956.

The UGC further informed that the institute is neither recognized under Section 2(f) or Section 3 of the UGC Act nor empowered to award any degree as per Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956.

The commission, as such, urged students not to take admission in the institute and jeopardize their careers. The notice reads, “In view of the above, students, parents, and the public at large are cautioned through this public notice NOT TO TAKE ADMISSION in the above-mentioned self-styled institution; taking admission in such a self-styled institution may jeopardize the career of the students.”

It further said that the list of recognized universities and approved institutions can be found on the official website of the UGC at ugc.gov.in, under the HEIs section.

Read the official notice here.

22 fake universities as of October 2025: UGC According to UGC ‘s official website, a total of 22 fake universities have been listed as ‘fake’ as of October 2025. Of these, 10 such institutes are from Delhi alone, four in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, and one each in Maharashtra and Puducherry.

More than 50 institutions declared defaulters It may be mentioned here that the UGC has tightened the monitoring of educational institutions in the past few months. Recently, the commission declared at least 54 state private universities as defaulters for not submitting mandatory information under section 13 of the UGC Act, 1956, and making public disclosures on their website.

The UGC circulated the list of defaulting universities and warned them to take corrective steps immediately. It warned that more action could follow if the institutions continue to ignore the instructions.

For more information, visit the official website of UGC.