UGC chief hints at discontinuing normalization of scores for CUET UG, exam rejig underway by NTA

Normalization of scores for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG is likely to be done away from this year with the National Testing Agency (NTA) planning a rejig of the crucial exam for its third edition, according to top officials. UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has hinted that Normalization of scores for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will likely be done away with with the NTA working on the possibility of conducting papers in hybrid mode from its third edition. (HT File)

The exam, which is spread over a month, is likely to be conducted in shorter duration as the agency is contemplating a hybrid mode, including OMR sheets and a computer-based test. The move will also ensure that most of the students get a chance to take the exam in a city of their choice.

"The NTA is working on the possibility of conducting papers with a large registration in the OMR mode. This will help us choose a large number of schools as test centers. This will ensure that the students will get a center within their town or city and do not have to travel to faraway places," University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar told PTI.

“Adopting the pen-and-paper mode for subjects with a large registration and a computer-based test for papers with a smaller registration will ensure that the CUET-UG can be conducted in a shorter duration unlike in the last two years. The hybrid mode promotes equal opportunities for all, ensuring that geographical constraints do not hinder the students' educational aspirations in rural and remote areas,” Kumar said.

He said conducting the exam for a subject on a single day will eliminate the need for normalization of scores.

“For the last two years, we had to conduct the test for the same paper over two or three days in our endeavour to provide the first-choice center to the students as much as possible. But this year, by adopting the OMR mode, a large number of centers will be available at schools and colleges, enabling us to conduct the test across the country on the same day. If the test is conducted on multiple days for the same paper, normalization is required and it is a scientific method,” the UGC chairman said.