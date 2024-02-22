CBSE Class 12 English Core Analysis: Students, teachers agree that paper lengthy, passage section took more time

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 English Core paper held between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm on February 22 was average in terms of difficulty, with a fine balance of textbook-based and competency-best questions, as per a teacher of a Ghaziabad school. Meanwhile, students complained that the passage part was lengthy and it took more time than they wanted to spend answering it. CBSE Class 12th English paper analysis live updates CBSE Class 12 English Core Analysis: Lengthy paper, say students and teachers(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

“The Class 12 English Core paper was average with a fine balance of questions – textual as well as competency-based, for students with high, mediocre, and low linguistic proficiency,” said Kavita Bali, PGT Teacher, Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad.

Patil also acknowledged that the first passage had tricky questions, and students might have had to spend more time than usual. The second passage was easy, she added.

“The second passage was easy. In the writing skills section, the questions were easily comprehensible with sufficient clues to build up the content. The literature section had RTCs based on the format of the CBSE Sample Paper. The subjective part was of an optimum standard to test the students’ insightfulness, content knowledge, and logic. Long questions were competency-based and students needed to analyse the questions before writing a suitable answer,” the teacher said.

In Chandigarh, students reported the paper as lengthy and said that the passages took more time than they expected.

After writing the paper at the Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 46, Shivam Singla, a student of Guru Nanak Khalsa Senior Secondary School in Sector 30, said that he was unable to finish the exam on time and had to spend extra time on the two comprehension questions which were for 22 marks. "

The first passage on artificial intelligence (AI) was especially tough and about half my time went on the two questions."

His schoolmate Tanveer Singh agreed that there were many two-mark questions asked per passage which took him extra time to solve.

Students of AKSIPS School in Sector 41 said that the exam was easy but overall it was lengthy and required critical thinking to solve. A student named Mansi said she was able to finish her exam right at the last minute while some other students were asking for more time to finish the exam.

Lopamudra Majumder, PGT English at Vidyagyan Sitapur, provided details of the question paper.

“The 80-mark question paper was divided into Three Sections: Reading, Writing and Literature. Reading and Literature section had competency-based questions. The question paper followed the pattern already shared by CBSE with a mix of subjective and objective questions. The MCQ questions were good and children had to infer the answers which they did with intelligence,” Majumdar said.

“Long questions in literature interlinked the narratives and poems. The students were able to answer the questions well. Students who did a thorough reading of the NCERT books were able to answer the paper well,” the teacher added.

(With inputs from Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh)