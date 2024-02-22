CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: Class 12th English papers analysis here

Feb 22, 2024 5:45 PM IST

The board question paper of English Core ( 301) is absolutely matches the sample question paper with all modalities in place. Following is the analysis section-wise.

Section A

The first comprehension passage is comprehensive in structure ( word limit exceeded) but inferential and understanding-based.

The 2nd comprehension is factual and informative with no statistical inputs. But overall section A seems scoring and student friendly.

Section B

The writings section is based on contemporary topics which are relatable and relevant in today's scenario.

Section C, literature has a balanced approach, keeping in mind the typology and the quality of the literary nuances in place. It truly exhibits the need for literary skills and proper comprehension of the texts . Overall, students must have enjoyed writing each question to express their utmost understanding. All three sets seem to score once the student is well aware of the syllabus.

(Malabika Chattopadhyay Mukherjee Headmistress- Senior School MRIS Sector 46, Gurugram)