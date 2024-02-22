CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: Class 12th English papers analysis here
CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Class 12th English Core, Functional English and English Elective papers on Thursday, February 22. The duration of these exams is three hours – The papers started at 10:30 am and ended at 1:30 pm. Read: CBSE Class 12 English Core Analysis: Students, teachers rate paper lengthy...Read More
Students should wear their school-issued identity cards, uniforms and carry their board exam admit cards to the examination venue.
CBSE Class 10th and 12th board exams 2024 started on February 15. Exams for Class 10 students will end on March 13 and for Class 12 students, these exams will continue till April 2.
CBSE Class 12th and Class 10th paper analysis and students' reactions will be shared below when the exams end. Follow this live blog for the latest updates on CBSE Class 10th and 12th board examinations.
CBSE Board exam 2024: Teachers analysis from Gurugram
The board question paper of English Core ( 301) is absolutely matches the sample question paper with all modalities in place. Following is the analysis section-wise.
Section A
The first comprehension passage is comprehensive in structure ( word limit exceeded) but inferential and understanding-based.
The 2nd comprehension is factual and informative with no statistical inputs. But overall section A seems scoring and student friendly.
Section B
The writings section is based on contemporary topics which are relatable and relevant in today's scenario.
Section C, literature has a balanced approach, keeping in mind the typology and the quality of the literary nuances in place. It truly exhibits the need for literary skills and proper comprehension of the texts . Overall, students must have enjoyed writing each question to express their utmost understanding. All three sets seem to score once the student is well aware of the syllabus.
(Malabika Chattopadhyay Mukherjee Headmistress- Senior School MRIS Sector 46, Gurugram)
CBSE Board exam 2024: What Delhi students said after exam
Hrithka Grover, of Modern Public School Shalimar Bagh, said, “The first section of the text was initially confusing due to the multiple answers to a single question. However, the writing section was straightforward for those familiar with the formats and language needed to write. The majority of the literature portion was detailed and subjective, making it easier to handle. The long answers were tricky, as they required proper contemplation while interpreting chapters and poems. Overall, the paper was good and the examiner was able to cover maximum numbers of topics very wisely”.
CBSE Board exam 2024: English exam analysis
Today, class 12 students appeared in the English Exam of the CBSE Board, which was thoughtfully planned in a balanced manner to check the overall knowledge of the students, it was a standard paper. Unlike a mere last-minute cramming scenario, success demands a thorough understanding of the subject. The literature section, structured around competency, required a deep understanding acquired through diligent reading of the relevant chapters. The long answers, while demanding decent writing skills, also tested the depth of comprehension. Further, the writing section was straightforward, adding a practical dimension to the knowledge a student acquired throughout the year.
Besides, equivalent to the sample paper, the question paper was neither too complicated nor a cakewalk, it was a 360-degree examination to check students' knowledge about all the important sections quite fairly.
In essence, the exam was a wholesome treat to those who had studied diligently. It rewarded students who had invested time and effort in understanding the entire course and studied accordingly. The competency-based approach in the literature section and the emphasis on writing skills in the long answers contributed to a well-rounded assessment, making it a suitable reflection of the subject's expectations.
Ms. Alka Kapur, Principal Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh
CBSE Class 12th English Core analysis: Teacher's reaction after exam
As per Vijaya Chauhan, HOD English, Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir,"The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 English Core paper on Thursday, February 22 was moderate.There were inference based questions in the paper which needed a thorough study of the chapters and logical reasoning.Overall the questions were from the prescribed syllabus and entirely based on the pattern of latest Sample Paper issued by CBSE.
Regarding section-wise difficulty level, section A was average, section B was simple and section C was thought provoking. The exam was not too hard or too easy, it was moderately designed with questions to analyze the student’s competency in the language. Overall the paper covered different aspects of the English language."
CBSE Class 12 English core analysis: Students, teachers say lengthy paper
Both students and teachers have mentioned that the passage section of the English core paper was lengthy, with the first passage containing some tricky questions. Read the complete analysis here.
CBSE Class 12 English core analysis: What Gurugram teacher said
All three sections in the paper were presented with an average level of difficulty, offering a well-rounded mix of textual and competency-based questions.
Section A Passages posed some challenging questions that may have required additional time. The second passage was relatively straightforward.
Section B had four questions of creative writing which included notice writing, invitation/ reply writing, letter writing, and report/ article writing. The questions were clear and sufficient hints were given.
Section C was inference-based. The RTC questions in the Literature Section followed the format outlined in the CBSE Sample Paper. Long questions in literature interlinked the narratives and poems.
The paper followed the pattern of sample paper, most of the questions in the paper were easy. The question paper comprised a well-rounded blend of knowledge, analysis, and application-oriented questions. The majority of students managed to finish the paper well in time and even had time left for revision.
(Priyanka Yadav, PGT English, KIIT World School, Gurugram)
CBSE Class 12 English Core analysis: Section-wise marks
The paper was divided into Section A, Section B, and Section C.
Section A: Reading (22 marks)
Section B: Creative Writing (18 marks)
Section C: Literature (40 marks)
(Priyanka Yadav, PGT English, KIIT World School, Gurugram)
CBSE Class 12 English Core: What Chandigarh students said after exam
Students in Chandigarh found the Class 12 CBSE English core exam to be a bit lengthy, and some of them said they were unable to finish the exam on time.
At the exam centre in Government Model Senior Secondary School Sector 46 where the English Core exam was conducted, Shivam Singla a student of Guru Nanak Khalsa Senior Secondary School in Sector 30 said that he was unable to finish the exam on time and had to spend extra time on the two comprehension questions which were for 22 marks. "The first passage on artificial intelligence (AI) was especially tough and about half my time went on the two questions."
Another student at the same school, Tanveer Singh said that there were many two-mark questions asked per passage which took him extra time to solve.
Students of AKSIPS School in Sector 41 said that the exam was easy but overall it was lengthy and required critical thinking to solve. Mansi, a student here said she was able to finish her exam right at the last minute while some other students were asking for more time to finish the exam.
(Inputs from Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh)
CBSE Class 12 English Core paper analysis by teacher
The CBSE English Core [301] question paper was good. The 80-mark question paper was divided into Three Sections: Reading, Writing and Literature. Reading and Literature section had competency-based questions. The question paper followed the pattern already shared by CBSE with a mix of subjective and objective questions. The MCQ questions were good and children had to infer the answers which they did with intelligence. Long questions in literature interlinked the narratives and poems. The students were able to answer the questions well. Students who did a thorough reading of the NCERT books were able to answer the paper well.
(Lopamudra Majumder, PGT English, Vidyagyan Sitapur)
CBSE Class 12 English Core paper analysis: Average paper balanced between textual, competency-based questions
The Class 12 English Core paper was average with a fine balance of questions – textual as well as competency-based, for students with high, mediocre, and low linguistic proficiency. In the reading section, the first passage had tricky questions- it might consume more time than usual. The second passage was easy. In the writing skills section, the questions were easily comprehensible with sufficient clues to build up the content. The literature section had RTCs based on the format of the CBSE Sample Paper. The subjective part was of an optimum standard to test the students’ insightfulness, content knowledge, and logic. Long questions were competency-based and students needed to analyse the questions before writing a suitable answer.
– Spokesperson: Kavita Bali, PGT Teacher, Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad
CBSE Class 12 English exam 2024: Paper analysis shortly
CBSE Board exam 2024: Class 12 papers scheduled for February 23
CBSE Class 12 February 23 exams:
- Retail
- Web Application
- Multi-Media
CBSE board exam 2024: February 22 exams begin
CBSE 12 final exams of the day have started. All papers of February 22 are of 3 hours duration and it will end at 1:30 pm.
CBSE board exam 2024: Class 12 English exam begins at 10:30 am
CBSE Class 12 English exam will begin at 10:30 am. The duration of the paper is 3 hours.
Analysis of the paper and students' reactions will be shared here after the exam is over.
