DRDO Recruitment 2024: Apply for Graduate, Technician (Diploma) and Trade (ITI) Apprentice posts

DRDO Recruitment 2024: Apply for Graduate, Technician (Diploma) and Trade (ITI) Apprentice posts

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 22, 2024 01:59 PM IST

The Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), Hyderabad of Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, has invited applications for Graduate, Technician (Diploma) and Trade (ITI) Apprentices for one year. The detailed notification is available on the official website at www.drdo.gov.in. The last date for submitting the applictaion form is 15 Days from the publication of the advertisement in the Employment News.

DRDO Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 90 vacancies.

Vacancy details:

Graduate Apprentices: 15

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: 10

Trade (ITI) Apprentices: 65

Eligibility criteria: Candidates must register on the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) website (https://nats.education.gov.in) in order to be eligible for Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice (Diploma) positions. Candidates must register on the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) website (www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in) in order to be eligible for the Trade Apprentice (ITI) programme. Non-registered candidates will be rejected.The fresh pass-out candidates (passed their respective courses in 2021, 2022 & 2023) are only eligible to apply. Candidates with post-graduation degrees need not to apply.

DRDO Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can submit their duly filled application in the enclosed prescribed format in a closed envelope super scribed with “APPLICATION FOR APPRENTICESHIP TRAINING AT ASL” through registered/speed post addressed to The Director, Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), Kanchanbagh PO, Hyderabad-500058.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Exam and College Guide
