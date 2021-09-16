Home / Education / News / UGC urges universities to consider CBSE’s Applied Mathematics for admissions
UGC building.(HT file)
UGC building.(HT file)
news

UGC urges universities to consider CBSE’s Applied Mathematics for admissions

UGC has urged all the universities to consider CBSE's new additional subject Applied Mathematics for admissions. 
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 12:26 PM IST

University Grants Commission has urged the universities to consider Applied Mathematics for admissions. The new subject Applied Mathematics has been introduced by the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE for students of classes 11 and 12. 

The Commission has stated that Applied Mathematics which involves 80 percent marks for theory and 20 percent marks for practical work in the board examination may be considered at par with Mathematics while calculating aggregate marks for admission in courses of humanities and commerce, other than pure sciences. 

As per the notice released by UGC, this subject is a regular academic subject and the marks obtained by the candidates in this subject may be included for calculating the aggregate marks for deciding the eligibility for admission. 

The Vice-Chancellors of all Universities have been asked to take appropriate action for recognition of this new subject for the purpose of admission of students in degree programs.

The course was introduced by CBSE to enhance the Mathematical skills and knowledge required even in social science, humanities, commerce, accountancy, and other aligned fields. Applied Mathematics will be beneficial to the students, who want to pursue higher education in Social Sciences, Commerce, Fine Arts and Biological Sciences etc. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ugc cbse education + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.