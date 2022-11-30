Home / Education / News / UGC's approval must for universities to offer Open, Distance Learning courses

UGC's approval must for universities to offer Open, Distance Learning courses

news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 12:24 PM IST

UGC has made amendments to the existing rules for offering Distance Learning courses and published it in a Gazette notification.

UGC's approval must for universities to offer Open, Distance Learning courses
UGC's approval must for universities to offer Open, Distance Learning courses
ByHT Education Desk

Prior approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) is now mandatory for Universities to offer Open and Distance Learning courses.

“Universities may offer courses in the Open and Distance Learning mode, with approval of the Commission, provided it satisfies all the conditions laid down under the regulations, by whatever name they are called, pertaining to open and distance learning mode notified by the UGC from time to time,” the commission said.

At the 562th meeting of the commission held on October 28, amendments to the exiting regulations were approved and these were published in the Gazette of India on November 18, it added.

As per previous rules, universities were allowed to offer Open and Distance Learning programmes without prior approval of the commission, provided they satisfy “all the conditions laid down under the regulations, by whatever name they are called, pertaining to open and distance learning mode notified by the UGC from time to time.”

The principal regulations were published in the Gazette of lndia in February, 2018.

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ugc distance learning
ugc distance learning

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out