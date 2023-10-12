News / Education / News / Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurates the 6th annual technology conference at Amity University

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurates the 6th annual technology conference at Amity University

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 12, 2023 06:44 PM IST

the conference was inaugurated by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology & Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

Amity University Noida campus organized its 6th annual technology conference ‘INFINITY 2023’ on the theme ‘Digital transformation for futuristic businesses: Emerging technologies leading growth and sustainability’.

Amity University Noida campus organized its 6th Annual Technology Conference 'INFINITY 2023'.(Handout)

According to Amity University, the conference was inaugurated by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology & Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, who interacted with the students during fireside chat and answered their queries.

“For young students, who are looking at their future plans, there is no clear-cut roadmap to success and there will be many opportunities which one may get but they need to choose carefully," said Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

“Students have unprecedented opportunities now in the digital era, as compared to earlier times and also have great responsibility towards the country. The approach of the government is to have absolute citizen participation in policy-making," he added.

“Technology is a great enabler and very important for economic development, at the same time, it has its threats and challenges since they can be misused for negative acts. Students must become technology savvy, irrespective of the profession that they choose but they must learn to use it in a productive way. Do not look only for a corporate career, create your own corporate, become entrepreneurs and do service to the nation," said Prof (Dr) Balvinder Shukla, Vice Chancellor, Amity University Uttar Pradesh.

“ INFINITY 2023 will showcase academic and corporate viewpoints, research work and various panel discussions. The conference will act as a platform for eminent speakers from industry, academia and government to share their experience and insights which will be of immense benefit for the participants since the distinguished speakers will be sharing their knowledge and experience with the students,” said Prof (Dr) Sanjeev Bansal, Dean FMS, Director Amity Business School, the press release mentioned.

