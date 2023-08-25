The University of Hull has announced opening up its MSc Health and Climate Change course. The University is now accepting applications for International applicants for this one-year, full-time Master’s program for September 2024-25. University of Hull opens registration for MSc Health and Climate Change

The course delves into the effects of climate change on human health and examines methods for lessening its impact and adjusting to it, focusing on public health. According to a press release issued by the university, the course is designed to prepare current and future health leaders to meet these challenges head-on.

The eligibility criteria to apply for the course includes honours degree or international equivalent in a programme related to health sciences, for example, health sciences, medicine, public health, biomedical science and biomedical sciences.

MSc in Health and Climate Change graduates can pursue various careers in the environmental and human health fields. They can conduct research in universities, work in international organizations, work in local and regional authorities, and contribute to mitigation and adaptation policies. Students can work with international organisations leading public health and climate change responses, such as the UN and the WHO, read the press statement.

For more details check the website- https://www.hull.ac.uk/study/postgraduate/taught/health-and-climate-change-msc

