UP govt makes recognition process for class 1 to 8 schools online

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has made the accreditation process for schools offering education to students from classes 1 to 8 in the state online. In order to ensure that the entire process, including submission of applications, scheduling of on-ground inspections and disposal of each application for granting recognition to private schools, is done in a transparent manner, the process has been made live on state government’s Prerna website by integrating the whole process on the website www.prernaup.in, say officials.

Mission Prerna is the flagship programme of the UP government to improve the quality of education in 1.6 lakh schools functioning under the basic shiksha department across the state.

"Under the new system for granting recognition to private primary and upper primary schools, a private school owner or authorised person can go on to the website and click on the ‘Online school Recognition’ option given on it or directly visit http://rajkosh.prernaup.in/ and complete the registration process," said basic shiksha adhikari (BSA), Prayagraj, Sanjay Kumar Kushwaha.

"With new system in place, offline recognition for these schools wherein they had to apply to BSA of their respective districts, will no longer be allowed in the state. The requisite guidelines for the recognition process and user manual have also been made available on this ‘school recognition monitoring system’ portal," he added.

"Director, basic education, Sarvendra Vikram Singh has conveyed this in his missive dated May 13 sent to all divisional assistant directors (basic education) and BSAs," Kushwaha said.

Earlier, UP Board had made its process of granting affiliation to new schools online from the 2018-19 academic session. The state government also made the process of obtaining the necessary no objection certificate from it for schools at the divisional level wanting to get affiliated to CBSE and CISCE boards online from this year.

Key Points for Online Recognition

*Date of Submitting Applications: April 1 to December 31

* BSA concerned will forward the application to block education officers for inspection within three working days of filing of the application

*Within 10 days of allotment, the block education officer will inspect and submit their report

*Recognition committee meeting will be held on every Friday

*If there is any objection, the school management would be informed within three days of the committee's meeting

*School management will redress the objection within seven days of receiving it

On getting the reply to the objection, the committee will take a final decision within five working days.

*School management will be notified within in two working days of the decision being taken.