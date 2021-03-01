UP primary schools welcome students with balloons, flowers
Private and government primary schools across Uttar Pradesh greeted students of Classes 1 to 5 with balloons and flowers as they reopened on Monday, nearly a year after they were closed due to the outbreak of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rawat Pathshala in Gorakhpur welcomed students with arti and tika.
"Desks and benches have been sanitised. Students have been asked to wear masks and wash their hands. We are ready to follow the state government's guidelines," said Brijanand Prasad Yadav, Principal of the school.
Some students, however, were seen without face masks. Responding to this, Yadav said that face masks had also been made a part of the school uniform and parents of the defaulters will be asked not to send their children without masks.
Sangeeta Singh, a teacher at the school said, "We are so happy to have the students back in school. We are being careful to follow all protocols and are doing our best to make up for the lost time through the 100-day model."
Students expressed joy and happiness upon meeting their friends and teachers.
"I am so glad to be back in school. I haven't seen my friends in a long time. I'm very glad to see my teachers as well," said a student.
There are currently 2,103 active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, as per data from the Union Health Ministry. As many as 5,92,699 recoveries and 8,725 deaths have been reported from the state so far.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP primary schools welcome students with balloons, flowers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools in Kashmir open after one year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNU allows final-year MPhil students on campus from March 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Primary classes in Bihar to resume from March 1, parents reluctant to send kids
- Schools in Bihar are all set to commence regular classes for students of class 1 to 5 on Monday amid Covid-19 safety protocols.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
School students in India discover 18 new asteroids
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lower-middle income countries slashed education budgets post COVID-19: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune extends night curfew till March 14; Schools to remain shut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU, Singapore Fine Arts Society sign MoU on collaboration in Indian music
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Para teacher arrested for submitting fake documents in West Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agriculture varsity to witness sea change: Karnataka Deputy CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Primary education should be in Marathi, says Governor on language day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foreign countries want to implement India's NEP: Education Minister Pokhriyal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mobile library rolled out for children in Kalaburagi's remote areas in Karnataka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NDMC, IIT-Kanpur offer platform to start-ups to find solutions for civic issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Toy Fair 2021: PM Modi asks manufacturers to use less plastic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox