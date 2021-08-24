UPSSSC, SSC CGL: Candidates complain as exam dates clash

Many candidates in Uttar Pradesh are in a fix because one of the biggest state recruitment exams, UPSSSC PET and the Staff Selection Commission’s CGL exam have been scheduled on the same day for them.

Today, August 24, the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is conducting the preliminary eligibility test (PET) for group C posts. More than 20 lakh candidates have registered for the exam which is being held in two sittings on a single day.

The UPSSSC PET was earlier scheduled on August 20, it was later rescheduled to four days later.

Today is also the last day of the SSC CGL exam, which is touted to be one of the most important exams for graduate job seekers. As per the data shared by the SSC in previous years, close to 25 lakh candidates register for this exam every year.

The SSC CGL exam has been held late this year. This exam was postponed due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19. SSC CGL exam began on August 13.

It is not surprising that a good size of registered candidates will be common for both the exams.

Candidates, for whom both the exams are overlapping, have requested the state government to reschedule the exam for them on some later date.

UPSSSC PET and SSC CGL exam held on same day and i want to attend both exam. So i want to postpone UPSSC PET exam. — Faishal Ahamad (@FaishalAhamad4) August 23, 2021

Sir @myogioffice please postpone UPSSSC exam because my CGL exam and PET are on 24th Aug. pic.twitter.com/Xba4hfCTPy — Himanshu Singh (@Himanshurnq) August 18, 2021