A student of Government Doon Medical College was expelled from the postgraduate hostel for allegedly organising a late-night party and violating hostel discipline, officials said on Monday. Uttarakhand: Doon Medical College student expelled for late-night party in hostel, others fined (HT File)

The action was taken after a video of the incident surfaced on social media, prompting the college administration to initiate an internal inquiry, they said.

Based on the report submitted by the inquiry committee, college Principal Dr Geeta Jain informed State Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar that the incident occurred between 2:30 am and 3:00 am on October 11, when police received a complaint about loud DJ music being played in the hostel.

The police approached the hostel gate and informed the security guards, who then escorted them to the room where the party was underway.

On entering the room, the police began recording the event, which led to an altercation with the students.

As tensions escalated, the police called for additional force and brought the students to the ground floor with the intention of taking them to the police station.

During this, an outsider arrived at the scene and allegedly misbehaved with neurosurgeon Dr Amit while filming the incident.

According to the principal, the students later expressed regret and submitted a written assurance to the police stating that such an incident would not be repeated.

The student who hosted the party was expelled from the hostel and fined ₹10,000, while others involved were each fined ₹5,000. Warning letters were also issued to them by hostel warden Dr Sushil Ojha, the officials said.

Instructions have also been given to the warden to lodge an FIR against the outsider who misbehaved with Dr Amit and recorded the incident, the principal added.