World Banks's 'Jobs at Your Doorstep’ report launched in Delhi

Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Minister of Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya launched a report titled Jobs at Your Doorstep: A Jobs Diagnostics for Young People in Six States, in New Delhi on November 22, 2024. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan complimented the World Bank team for the detailed report on six states and also suggested the team adopt a pan-India framework.

Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Sanjay Kumar; Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Atul Kumar Tiwari; Country Director, World Bank, India, Mr Auguste Tano Kouame; Lead Education Specialist, Shabnam Sinha, World Bank, India, officials of the Ministries and some school Principals were also present at the event.

About Jobs at Your Doorstep report:

Jobs at Your Doorstep is a skills gap analysis that attempts to align trades offered in schools industry-specific needs of the districts where the schools are present. The study was initiated to reimagine the skill education offering through in-depth primary as well as secondary research in six STARS states, mentioned the official press release.

The World Bank assists the Ministry of Education with its program called Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) covering six states namely Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Rajasthan (collectively the STARS states).

This report underscores the significant benefits of embedding skill-based education from grades 9-12 to prepare students for diverse career paths relying on a bottom-up approach, going deep in districts of the six states, stated the press note.

He highlighted the need to broaden the definition of jobs and employment and said the framework has to be broadened and viewed from the perspective of economic opportunities and empowerment.

The Minister also said that the population of the country will be the driver of the global economy. For this, skilling needs to begin right at schools and NEP 2020 has envisioned mainstreaming skilling in schools.

Emphasising the significance of practicing a skill to achieve mastery, Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, the Department of School Education & Literacy, noted that the NEP 2020 recommends instilling diligence and consistent practice in students.

