World University of Design student creates logo to mark 75 years of diplomatic ties between India and Finland

To mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Finland and India, a logo-design challenge was organised by the Embassy of Finland at the Sonipat-based World University of Design (WUD). The logo designed by Aman Narayan, a second-year student at the School of Communication, World University of Design was selected as the winner of the challenge. (Handout)

According to a press release by WUD, the logo designed by Aman Narayan, a second-year student at the School of Communication, World University of Design was selected as the winner of the challenge. More than 40 talented students from the varsity responded to the challenge, contributing over 70 designs.

It was mandated that the winning design should symbolise the uniqueness of the two countries, the depth of cultural exchange, mutual respect, shared values, and the continuous growth of bilateral ties between the two countries over the past 75 years, mentioned the press release.

“The multitude of colors signifies the many possibilities of relationships and exchange between the two countries. The typography of the words Finland and India has the ‘I’ joined, signifying that the way to the future lies through cooperation and a shared approach between the people of the two great nations,” says 19-year-old Aman Narayan.

“I am absolutely delighted and impressed with the amazing creativity and thought behind all the designs made by our students. The winning logo effectively captures the essence of India-Finland ties. We are delighted that it will be used to mark the historic occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations and showcase the creativity and talent of our students on the international stage,” said Prof (Dr) Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chancellor of the World University of Design.

Aman Narayan was honored with a prize of ₹50,000 at the Embassy of Finland in a ceremony attended by Mr. Kimmo Lähdevirta, Ambassador of Finland in India, Dr Sanjay Gupta, Vice-Chancellor, World University of Design and graphic designer, Anthony Lopez.

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony, Ambassador Lähdevirta said: “Today, we applaud Aman Narayan, a talented student from the World University of Design, for his contribution to the Finland-India 75th Anniversary celebrations. The winning logo design symbolises well the long-standing cooperation between our countries, paving the way for a greener future.”

The winning logo was earlier officially unveiled by Elina Valtonen, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Finland, and S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, during their meeting at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on February 22, 2024, mentioned the press release.