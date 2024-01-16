close_game
News / Education / News / Zell Education announces Global Career Championship for financial education scholarships

Zell Education announces Global Career Championship for financial education scholarships

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 16, 2024 05:11 PM IST

The Global Career Championship is a scholarship program for students who wish to upskill in the field of finance and accounts.

To empower students specialising in financial education and help them in upskilling, Zell Education introduced Global Career Championship.

Under this scholarship program, students and working professionals from all around the globe who wish to acquire skills for enhancing their career, are open to participate in the competition.(HT)
Under this scholarship program, students and working professionals from all around the globe who wish to acquire skills for enhancing their career, are open to participate in the competition.

According to a press release by Zell Education, the Global Career Championship is a scholarship program for students who wish to upskill in the field of finance and accounts.

Under this scholarship program, students and working professionals from all around the globe who wish to acquire skills for enhancing their career, are open to participate in the competition.

The winner of the championship will gain access to Zell Education's cutting-edge courses, which cover various aspects of finance such as ACCA, FRM, CFA, CMA, IFRS and other Finance and accounts courses completely free of cost including both global body fees and coaching fees, informed the press release.

“The Global Career Championship is our way of helping individuals attain the expertise they need to excel in their careers. We are excited to empower ambitious learners with the knowledge and resources they require to succeed,” said Pratham Barot CEO and Co-Founder, Zell Education.

For more information visit the official page.

Tuesday, January 16, 2024
