NHAI Recruitment 2020: Application process for 170 vacancies closing soon, engineers can apply

education

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 10:26 IST

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited online applications for the recruitment of manager (technical) and deputy general manager (technician). There are a total of 170 vacancies including 46 for manager posts and 124 for DGM posts.

Candidates can apply online at nhai.gov.in. The last date to apply is March 12.Candidates will have to send the printout of the application form after filling it online with requisite documents from parent department by March 26.

Eligibility:

For Manager posts: Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute and an experience of three years’ experience in implementation of Infrastructure Sectors related to Highways, Roads and Bridges.

For DGM posts: Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute and an experience of six years’ experience in implementation of Infrastructure Sectors related to Highways, Roads and Bridges.

How to apply:

Click on the tab About Us Vacancies Current. Click on the relevant Recruitment advertisement and then click ‘Online application

Check official notification here