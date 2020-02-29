e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / NHAI Recruitment 2020: Application process for 170 vacancies closing soon, engineers can apply

NHAI Recruitment 2020: Application process for 170 vacancies closing soon, engineers can apply

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited online applications for the recruitment of manager (technical) and deputy general manager (technician). There are a total of 170 vacancies. Civil engineers can apply.

education Updated: Feb 29, 2020 10:26 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NHAI Recruitment 2020
NHAI Recruitment 2020(HT File)
         

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited online applications for the recruitment of manager (technical) and deputy general manager (technician). There are a total of 170 vacancies including 46 for manager posts and 124 for DGM posts.

Candidates can apply online at nhai.gov.in. The last date to apply is March 12.Candidates will have to send the printout of the application form after filling it online with requisite documents from parent department by March 26.

Eligibility:

For Manager posts: Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute and an experience of three years’ experience in implementation of Infrastructure Sectors related to Highways, Roads and Bridges.

For DGM posts: Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute and an experience of six years’ experience in implementation of Infrastructure Sectors related to Highways, Roads and Bridges.

How to apply:

Click on the tab About Us Vacancies Current. Click on the relevant Recruitment advertisement and then click ‘Online application

Check official notification here

tags
top news
Taking cue from UP Police, Delhi cops to make rioters pay for property damage
Taking cue from UP Police, Delhi cops to make rioters pay for property damage
‘Not one of your strong points’: Congress’ Kapil Sibal hits out at BJP over rajdharma
‘Not one of your strong points’: Congress’ Kapil Sibal hits out at BJP over rajdharma
Ahead of US-Taliban deal, foreign secretary meets top Afghan leaders
Ahead of US-Taliban deal, foreign secretary meets top Afghan leaders
Mobilisation, stockpiling ahead of riot caught Delhi police by surprise
Mobilisation, stockpiling ahead of riot caught Delhi police by surprise
Delhi riots: Civic agencies will help police hunt for bodies in drains
Delhi riots: Civic agencies will help police hunt for bodies in drains
Here’s what Bill Gates has to say about coronavirus outbreak
Here’s what Bill Gates has to say about coronavirus outbreak
Delhi riots: At mortuaries, unending wait to identify the dead
Delhi riots: At mortuaries, unending wait to identify the dead
Mauritius president stopped at Varanasi airport over excess luggage
Mauritius president stopped at Varanasi airport over excess luggage
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News