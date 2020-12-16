NHSRCL Recruitment 2020: Apply to fill 61 vacancies of Senior Executive at nhsrcl.in

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 15:50 IST

NHSRCL Recruitment 2020: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Senior Executive on its official website.

Interested and eligible persons can apply for the positions online at nhsrcl.in on or before January 1, 2021, until 6 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 61 vacancies, out of which, 53 vacancies are for Senior Executive (Civil), 3 for Senior Executive (S&T), 2 each for Senior Executive (Electrical), and Senior Executive (General), and 1 for Assistant Manager (General).

Educational qualification:

Senior Executive (Civil): A candidate should posses a diploma/BE/B.Tech in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum Two (02) years post qualification relevant work exp.as mentioned in the job description.

Senior Executive (S&T): A candidate should be a graduate with BE/B.Tech/Diploma in Electronics and Communications/Electrical/Computer/Information Technology, from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum Two (02) years post qualification relevant work exp. as mentioned in the job description.

Senior Executive (Electrical): A candidate should posses a diploma/BE/B.Tech. in Electrical/Electronics & Communications Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum Two (02) years post qualification relevant work exp.as mentioned in the job description.

Assistant Manager (General): A candidate should posses a degree in any discipline from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with min.Four (04) years post qualification relevant work exp. as mentioned in the job description.

Senior Executive (General): A candidate should posses a degree in any discipline from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with min.Two (02) years post qualification relevant work exp. as mentioned in the job description.

