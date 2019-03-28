NIOS 3rd D.El.Ed result 2017-19 declared, here’s direct link to check

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Thursday declared the result of 3rd D.El.Ed Examination re-conducted in February (3rd and 17th) in West Bengal. The result has been declared as per the order of Calcutta high court.

Candidates who have appeared in the 3rd D.El.Ed examination can check the result at nios.ac.in.

Here is the direct link to check the NIOS D.El.Ed result

NIOS D.El.Ed result: Here’s how to check

1) Visit the official website of NIOS

2) Click on ‘Result of the 3rd D.El.Ed Examinationre-conducted in February (3rd and 17th) in West Bengal (Declared on 28.03.2019 as per the order of Hon’ble High Court Calcutta)’

3) Key in your enrolment number and date of birth and submit

4) Result will be displayed on the screen

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 16:06 IST