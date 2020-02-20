NIOS D.El.Ed (only Bihar) supplementary result for November 2019 exam declared, check marks

education

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 19:01 IST

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Thursday, February 20 declared the result of the (D.El.Ed) Supplementary Examination conducted in January 2020 (Only Bihar).

Candidates who had appeared in the (D.El.Ed) (only Bihar) Supplementary exam can check their results on the NIOS official website at nios.ac.in.

Here is the direct link to check NIOS D.El.Ed Supplementary Examination result (Only Bihar) conducted in January 2020.

Here’s how to check NIOS Supplementary Examination result (Only Bihar):

1) Visit the official website of NIOS

2) Click on link for NIOS D.El.Ed for untrained teachers

3) Click on the link for ‘Result (only Bihar) of the Supplementary Examination conducted in January 2020 (Declared on 20th February,2020 Only for Bihar)’

4) Key in your enrolment number and date of birth and submit

5) Result will be displayed on the screen