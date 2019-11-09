NIOS DElEd last supplementary exam: Last date extended to deposit fee till November 10

education

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 09:26 IST

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has extended the last date for submission of fees for last supplementary exam of D.El.Ed course for untrained in-service teachers till November 10. Candidates who have not paid the fees till now can do it before November 10.

NIOS had closed the registration process on October 31. The examination will be conducted for 501-510 course codes in January 2020. The exam will be conducted in the afternoon soon from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The official notice on the NIOS website reads, “Teachers who have not cleared any Theory Paper (501-510) and have paid the II Year Admission Fees (Rs. 6000/-) may submit the Examination Fees till 10th Nov., 2019”

“If the Payment is debited from the account and Status has not changed from Payment Not Made to Payment Completed,Kindly do not make another payment but just wait for 48 Hours, the payment will be updated and you can check the status by providing the Enrolment no.” the notice further reads.

How to deposit NIOS D.El.Ed fee:

Visit the official website of NIOS and go to the Dled section

You will get a box to fill in your enrolment number of D.El.Ed

After that if your percentage in Class XII (For General category teacher) is less than 50 and for other category is less than 45 percent then if you have taken Admission in NIOS select Yes else No

If you have taken Admission in NIOS in Class XII then provide the Reference no or Enrolment no (if you have got the same)of Class XII Admission, Do not mention the Reference no of the D.El.Ed Admission

Click on Submit button, you will be redirected to make the online payment

If Payment is successful then you will get the message, payment is successful. Take the print out of the same

At any time if you want to see the status whether the payment is made or not then just provide the Enrolment no and the status of the application will be visible on the screen

Click here to deposit fee