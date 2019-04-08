NIRF Rankings 2019: IIT Madras tops list of higher institutes, Miranda House best college

The National Institutional Ranking Framework list for the best institutes of 2019 has been released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has topped the list of higher education institutes. IISc-Bengaluru has come in second and IIT-Delhi has been ranked third in the HRD ministry’s national ranking of higher institutes, news agency PTI reported.

Seven IITs are among the education ministry’s overall national ranking of higher institutes. Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been placed at number 7.

Among the colleges, Delhi University’s Miranda House has topped the national ranking of colleges while St. Stephens has been ranked fourth.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi come out as the foremost medical sciences institute in the country. The National Law School-Bengaluru has topped the law list.

Among the pharmacy institutes, Jamia Hamdard has come out as the leader, with IIM-Bengaluru being ranked the top most institute among management institutes.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 17:30 IST