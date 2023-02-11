NIT Warangal recruitment: Apply for Non-Academic posts at nitw.ac.in

The National Institute of Technology, Warangal has invited applications for Non-Academic posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 28. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at nitw.ac.in.

NIT Warangal recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 29 vacancies of Non- Academic posts.

NIT Warangal recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for UR/ OBC/ EWS candidates for Group ‘A’ post. For other candidates, the application fee is ₹500. SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Direct link to apply

NIT recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at nitw.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment Advt. No. 01/2023 inviting applications for various Non-Academic posts”

Apply online

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.