NLC India Ltd Recruitment 2019: Last date tomorrow to apply for 875 vacancies for ITI, Steno, data entry operator

NLC, formerly known ad Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited is hiring ITI traders, B Com graduates, BSc computer science graduate, BBA and BCA pass candidates for its 875 vacancies.

Candidates can apply for the posts online before 5 pm of August 21. the applicants will have to take a print out of the application form and send it with documents to the postal address of NLC office given in the notification. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification given below.

Click here to apply online

Details of vacancies:

Mechanic - 130 Posts

Fitter - 120 Posts

Wireman - 120 Posts

Electrician - 130 Posts

Welder - 100 Posts

Turner - 50 Posts

Mechanic (Diesel) - 15 Posts

Mechanic (Tractor) - 15 Post

Plumber - 10 Posts

Carpenter - 5 Posts

PASAA - 40 Posts

Accountant - 40 Posts

Data entry operator - 40 Posts

Assistant(HR) - 40 Posts

Stenographer – 20 Posts

Check official notification here:

