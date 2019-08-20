NLC India Ltd Recruitment 2019: Last date tomorrow to apply for 875 vacancies for ITI, Steno, data entry operator
NLC India ltd Recruitment 2019: Tomorrow is the last date to apply for 875 vacancies for the posts of stenographer, date entry operator, ITI trade specialists and assistant etc.
NLC, formerly known ad Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited is hiring ITI traders, B Com graduates, BSc computer science graduate, BBA and BCA pass candidates for its 875 vacancies.
Candidates can apply for the posts online before 5 pm of August 21. the applicants will have to take a print out of the application form and send it with documents to the postal address of NLC office given in the notification. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification given below.
Details of vacancies:
Mechanic - 130 Posts
Fitter - 120 Posts
Wireman - 120 Posts
Electrician - 130 Posts
Welder - 100 Posts
Turner - 50 Posts
Mechanic (Diesel) - 15 Posts
Mechanic (Tractor) - 15 Post
Plumber - 10 Posts
Carpenter - 5 Posts
PASAA - 40 Posts
Accountant - 40 Posts
Data entry operator - 40 Posts
Assistant(HR) - 40 Posts
Stenographer – 20 Posts
Check official notification here:
