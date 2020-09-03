e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NLSIU Bangalore will not accept CLAT, to conduct own test for 2020-21, apply now

NLSIU Bangalore will not accept CLAT, to conduct own test for 2020-21, apply now

The online registration process began on Thursday, September 3 and will close on September 10.

education Updated: Sep 03, 2020 21:57 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The varsity has decided to conduct the National Law Aptitude Test 2020 on September 12, 2020.
The varsity has decided to conduct the National Law Aptitude Test 2020 on September 12, 2020. (Screengrab )
         

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore, on Thursday decided to not consider the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) for admissions to the five years integrated B.A LL.B(Hons) course for the academic year 2020-21. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the varsity’s official website.

“The University will not accept CLAT 2020 scores for admission to Academic Year 2020-21”, reads the notice.

The varsity has decided to conduct the National Law Aptitude Test 2020 on September 12, 2020. The examination will be held in an online mode.

The decision has been taken because of the repeated postponement of the CLAT 2020 examination. “If NLSIU is unable to complete admissions before the end of September 2020 it will inevitably result in a ‘Zero Year’ with no admission,” reads the notice.

The online registration process began on Thursday, September 3, 2020, and will end on September 10, 2020.

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 150, while SC/ST candidates needs to pay Rs 125 as a registration fee.

Eligibility Criteria:

1. Candidates must have scored an aggregate percentage of 45% or its equivalent grade in the case of General Category and PWD students in class 12 examination.

2. Candidates should have scored an aggregate percentage of 40% or its equivalent grade in the case of SC/ST in class 12 examination.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags
top news
‘India at forefront of research for Covid-19 vaccine’, says PM Modi at US-India summit
‘India at forefront of research for Covid-19 vaccine’, says PM Modi at US-India summit
In stern warning to Pak, Gen Rawat says ‘India capable of handling two-front threat’
In stern warning to Pak, Gen Rawat says ‘India capable of handling two-front threat’
Don’t meddle in border dispute with India, China tells US
Don’t meddle in border dispute with India, China tells US
Tagore no threat to China, why should PUBG be a risk to India, asks Beijing
Tagore no threat to China, why should PUBG be a risk to India, asks Beijing
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Do you have to wear a mask when driving alone? Health Ministry answers
Do you have to wear a mask when driving alone? Health Ministry answers
Pakistan trying to politicise UNSC’s terrorist listing process, says India
Pakistan trying to politicise UNSC’s terrorist listing process, says India
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19Parliament Monsoon sessionIndia China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In