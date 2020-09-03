NLSIU Bangalore will not accept CLAT, to conduct own test for 2020-21, apply now

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 21:57 IST

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore, on Thursday decided to not consider the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) for admissions to the five years integrated B.A LL.B(Hons) course for the academic year 2020-21. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the varsity’s official website.

“The University will not accept CLAT 2020 scores for admission to Academic Year 2020-21”, reads the notice.

The varsity has decided to conduct the National Law Aptitude Test 2020 on September 12, 2020. The examination will be held in an online mode.

The decision has been taken because of the repeated postponement of the CLAT 2020 examination. “If NLSIU is unable to complete admissions before the end of September 2020 it will inevitably result in a ‘Zero Year’ with no admission,” reads the notice.

The online registration process began on Thursday, September 3, 2020, and will end on September 10, 2020.

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 150, while SC/ST candidates needs to pay Rs 125 as a registration fee.

Eligibility Criteria:

1. Candidates must have scored an aggregate percentage of 45% or its equivalent grade in the case of General Category and PWD students in class 12 examination.

2. Candidates should have scored an aggregate percentage of 40% or its equivalent grade in the case of SC/ST in class 12 examination.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.