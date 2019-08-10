No building since 2008, students of this Anganwadi school study in hut

education

As many as 29 students of an anganwadi in Shankargarh area in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district are forced to study in a thatched hut due to lack of infrastructure in the region.

As per locals, land was provided to the anganwadi at Model School in the region in 2008-09, however, no building has been constructed on it since then.

“We have made the hut for these 29 children. They had started work at the land, but later it was stopped. Since then, the students have been studying in this hut,” a local said.

“It becomes difficult for children to study when it rains. We really don’t understand where the money which was provided for the construction of the building has gone,” another local added.

District Project Officer JR Pradhan said he has written to the concerned authorities regarding the construction of the anganwadi building. “I am waiting for a reply,” he said.

