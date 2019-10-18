e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

No school will be shut, assures Delhi’s Education Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said his government believes in opening schools and not shutting them as he met representatives of non-recognised private schools in the city.

education Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:10 IST

IANS, New Delhi
The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has identified around 700 “unrecognised” schools, which may face closure.
The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has identified around 700 “unrecognised” schools, which may face closure. (Mohd Zakir/HT file)
         

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said his government believes in opening schools and not shutting them as he met representatives of non-recognised private schools here and assured them that the Municipal Corporation will not be allowed to close any school in the national capital.

“I met representatives of non-recognised private schools. I told them that no school will be closed in Delhi. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will not be allowed to close any school. The Delhi government believes in opening schools and not closing them,” he tweeted in Hindi.

“I want to tell the parents and teachers of the children studying in these schools that you should not worry. All these schools come under the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation. The government will not allow the Municipal Corporation to close any school,” he said in another tweet.

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has identified around 700 “unrecognised” schools, which may face closure. There are an estimated 3,000 such schools in Delhi.

Under Section 18 of the Right to Education Act, 2009, no school can be established without obtaining a certificate of recognition from the government or the local authority.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 12:10 IST

tags
top news
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
CJI Ranjan Gogoi recommends justice SA Bobde as his successor
CJI Ranjan Gogoi recommends justice SA Bobde as his successor
SC orders transfer of Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela to MP
SC orders transfer of Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela to MP
‘You’re going to flip’: Motorola Razr foldable phone to launch on Nov 13
‘You’re going to flip’: Motorola Razr foldable phone to launch on Nov 13
I-T dept seizes 6 sacks of documents linked to Vadra’s land deals in Rajasthan
I-T dept seizes 6 sacks of documents linked to Vadra’s land deals in Rajasthan
Fate of Japan’s imperial dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old
Fate of Japan’s imperial dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old
No, RBI didn’t introduce new Rs 1,000 note. The claim is fake
No, RBI didn’t introduce new Rs 1,000 note. The claim is fake
‘India’s economy collapsed under Manmohan Singh’: Piyush Goyal
‘India’s economy collapsed under Manmohan Singh’: Piyush Goyal
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanBigg Boss 13 day 18 Written UpdateDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News