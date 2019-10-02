e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 02, 2019

No takers for Gandhian Thought course at Bihar’s Bhagalpur university

The department was Hindi poet and University chancellor Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s idea and was realised by renowned Gandhian Professor Ram Singh on October 2, 1980.

education Updated: Oct 02, 2019 14:12 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bhagalpur
Gandhi spinning.
Gandhi spinning. (National Gandhi Museum.)
         

With few takers for Gandhian values in the present times, the Department of Gandhian Thought at Tilka Majhi University in Bhagalpur, which once attracted students in large numbers, is now struggling for its existence.

The department was Hindi poet and University chancellor Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s idea and was realised by renowned Gandhian Professor Ram Singh on October 2, 1980.

Over the past nearly three decades, it has produced some 3,000 M.A. and 100 PhD degree holders, apart from students who have it made through exams such as the National Eligibility Test for Lecturership (NET) (80), the Bihar Eligibility Test for Lecturership (BAT) (85) and the University Grants Commission Junior Research Fellowship (UGC JRF) (15).

But leaving aside a few names, who went on to acquire important positions, most students of the department have ended up self-employed. Like Sunil Agrawal from Suaganj, who runs an electronic shop in Bhagalpur, and Amarjit, who is a teacher.

This is the reason, the admissions have seen a steady decline in the past few years with students complaining that the course is not “job-oriented”. For academic year (2019-20), there are 18 enrollments in the first semester, 32 in the second, three in the third and 8 in the final semester.

With the dwindling admissions, the University wanted to shut the department from this academic session, but the plan has been stalled as this is the 150th year of Gandhiji’s birth anniversary.

“We are planning to link the course with skill development programmes and develop the Department as a centre for sourcing of people for national welfare programmes based on Gandhian values,” said Department head VIjay Kumar.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 14:12 IST

tags
top news
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
Oct 02, 2019 16:44 IST
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
Oct 02, 2019 15:33 IST
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
Oct 02, 2019 16:23 IST
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Oct 02, 2019 09:11 IST
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Oct 02, 2019 13:29 IST
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Oct 02, 2019 11:27 IST
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Oct 02, 2019 15:10 IST
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Oct 02, 2019 13:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News