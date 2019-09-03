Not just Thapar, we sought CVs from 11 other emeritus professors, clarifies JNU

education

New Delhi: Facing flak from academicians across the globe for seeking from noted historian Romila Thapar the details of her work over the last two years, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Monday shared a list of 11 other emeritus professors, all above the age of 75 years, from whom the university had sought the same details.

The list included scientist R Rajaraman, former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) vice-chancellor Asis Datta, and sociologist TK Oomen, among others.

The move has drawn criticism from academicians across the globe. The JNU teachers association (JNUTA) and outgoing students’ union members termed it “political”.

However, JNU registrar Pramod Kumar Monday said the university is not targeting anyone. “The university is following its rules and regulations. According to Ordinance 32 of the university, the executive council (EC) can review the continuation of professors emeritus of age 75 years and above. It’s a standard procedure and that doesn’t mean that anyone will be asked to discontinue against their will. The university just wants to give more opportunities to younger people,” he said.

The ordinance was introduced by JNU during an executive council meeting held in August last year.

Kumar said those who have attained the age of 75 years were asked to send details of their work. “The university has sent similar letters to 11 other emeritus professors, including HS Gill, CK Varshney, SD Muni, Ashok Sanjay Guha, Asis Datta, R Rajaraman, Yogendra Singh, D Banerji, TK Oommen, Amit Bhaduri and Sheila Bhalla. All of them are highly accomplished,” he said.

The registrar said five of them, including Thapar, have already responded. “We are expecting to receive more responses this month and then the EC will evaluate them,” he said.

Thapar, however, said she has questioned the move in her response. “I did respond to the university but I have not submitted my resume. I have asked them to explain on what basis they have decided to evaluate emeritus professors. This is totally against the usual procedure,” she said.

R Rajaraman has also submitted his response to the JNU administration. “I was made emeritus 15 years ago and the letter I had received at that time clearly stated that I was appointed to the post for my lifetime. I am sure it’s just a standard procedure,” he said.

The usual practice in JNU is that the centres from which professors retire, propose the name for the post of emeritus professors. The names are then cleared by a committee constituted by the university and then passed by the academic council and the executive council.

Presently, the University has 25 professors emeritus. These professors do not receive any financial benefits from the university. They can, however, give lectures and supervise research scholars.

