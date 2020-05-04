Now, students in Bihar can take part in extracurricular activities online

education

Updated: May 04, 2020 13:58 IST

Amid the lockdown and uncertainty over reopening of schools, a digital educational portal — Teachers of Bihar — has come up with extracurricular tasks for the students.

The online portal, an initiative of government school teachers, has been carrying out online academic activities and imparting textbook lessons to students from a fortnight.

The latest venture, ‘Sunday-Funday’ programme, is designed to engage the students in extracurricular activities and thereby help them to hone up their skills required for holistic development.

On Sunday, Teachers of Bihar carried out extracurricular activities such as music, art and craft, painting and language writing class online.

Founder of the portal, Shiv Kumar said, “We decided to introduce some fun activities with an aim to sharpen life skills other than academics. A day-break from textbooks will break the monotony and also help the students to learn essential skills.”

A member, teacher Ravi Raushan Kumar, demonstrated ‘Mithilakshar- the script used for Maithili’ in language writing class.

He said, “In the race to learn textbooks, the children are losing interest in their folk art and culture. We want to revive the same. The live session evoked good response as several children uploaded their copy following the class.”

A storytelling session called ‘Kahani ki boondein’ was also broadcast on the portal.

“Teachers write original stories and record it for the students. We have also come up with original animated stories for more fun learning,” Shiv Kumar said.

The group is carrying out online class for the students of Class 6 to 8 since April 13 through Facebook live which has more than 25,000 members.

‘Teachers of Bihar—the change makers’ was founded in 2019. The platform offers an audio-video library, e-study material, digital libraries and encourages application of innovative teaching methods.