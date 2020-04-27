e-paper
NPAT 2020 examination postponed due to coronavirus, check details

The decision has to postpone exam been intimated to the students through the official website.

education Updated: Apr 27, 2020 11:10 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

In cognizance of the coronavirus lockdown, NMIMS University has postponed the NPAT 2020 examination dates The decision has to postpone exam been intimated to the students through the official website.

According to the revised schedule uploaded on the varsity’s official website, the NPAT Test scheduled on May 9 and 10, 2020, will now be conducted on May 18 and 22, 2020, at various examination centres. The candidates who had opted to appear for the examination on May 9 will be appearing for the examination on May 18 and those who had opted to appear for the exam on May 10 will now be appearing for the examination on May 22.

The National Test for Programmes After Twelfth (NPAT) 2020 is held for the admissions to the Undergraduate and Integrated programmes offered by NMIMS university at its different campuses.

