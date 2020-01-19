NPCIL Recruitment 2020: Apply for 102 vacancies of scientific assistant and technician at npcilcareers.co.in

education

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojna unit has invited online applications for the recruitment of scientific assistant and Technicians Grade ‘B’ on its official website. The online registration process began on January 15, 2020. Interested and eligible can apply for the vacancies online at npcilcareers.co.in on or before January 31, 2020, until 5 pm.

NPCIL is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 102 vacancies of scientific assistant and Technicians Grade ‘B’ at its Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojna unit. Out of which, 56 vacancies are of scientific assistants in various departments, and 46 for Technician. However, it must be noted that two vacancies (each) of both scientific assistants and technicians are reserved for the PWBDs category as per the government rules and regulations.

Age limit:

For Scientific Assistant, a candidate should be between 18 to 30 years old as on January 31, 2020. On the other hand, for technician a candidate must be between 18 to 25 years old as on January 31, 2020. However, relaxation in upper age limit will be 5 years for SC/ST applicants and 3 years for OBC (non-creamy layer) candidates.

Educational qualifications:

1. For Scientific Assistant: A candidate should have a diploma in engineering (Three Years after S.S.C.) or HSC (10+2) + Two years of diploma course in engineering (Approved by AICTE). It must be noted that diploma engineering should be in Civil/Mechanical/Electronics & Communication/ Electronics/Instrumentation/Electricals Discipline with 60% or above marks and English should be one of the subjects at SSC or HSC Level Examinations. Candidates who have pursued Diploma through Lateral entry to 2nd-year Diploma after Xth (SSC) + ITI are NOT eligible.

2. For Technician: A candidate must have minimum 60% marks in SSC or HSC with Science and Maths + Trade certificate of one-year duration in Surveyor/Draftsman/ Fitter/Turner/ Machinist/ Electrician/Wireman/Electronics Mechanic/ Instrument Mechanic.

