NTA CSIR UGC NET December 2019 result likely to be released today at csirnet.nta.nic.in

NTA CSIR UGC NET December 2019 result likely to be released today at csirnet.nta.nic.in

NTA had already released the final answer key for CSIR NET December 2019 exam on January 11, 2020, on its official website. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 14, 2020 12:57 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The National testing agency conducted the National eligibility test for Council of Scientific and Industrial Research on December 15, 2019.
The National testing agency conducted the National eligibility test for Council of Scientific and Industrial Research on December 15, 2019.(HT file)
         

The CSIR UGC NET December 2019 examination result is likely to be released today. The National testing agency conducted the National eligibility test for Council of Scientific and Industrial Research on December 15, 2019. The exam scheduled for the Assam and Meghalaya region was however postponed till December 27, 2019, due to anti-CAA protest. A total of 2, 25,889 candidates appeared for the exam.

As per the official notification released by the NTA, “The Score Card/Result is likely to be displayed by 14.01.2020.”

NTA had already released the final answer key for CSIR NET December 2019 exam on January 11, 2020, on its official website. On the basis of the final answer key, the agency will declare the results.

How to check the result:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the CSIR NET December 2019 exam result link

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The result will appear on the display screen.

