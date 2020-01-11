CSIR NET final answer keys 2019 out

education

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys for CSIR NET December 2019 exam on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the exam conducted on December 15 and 27 can now check the final answer key at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

In the given final answer key for CSIR-NET, Correct Option ID ‘...............’ means the question has been cancelled.

NTA had conducted the CSIR NET exam on December 15 and December 27 for students in Assam and Meghalaya in which 225889 candidates appeared out of 282117 registered.

How to download CSIR NET final answer key:

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in

On the left panel, click on the link that reads ‘Joint CSIR-UGC NET Answer Key on which result will be compiled’

A PDF file will open that contains the final answer keys

