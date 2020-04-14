NTA JEE Mains, NEET UG 2020: Application correction window and city change option closes today

education

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 14:19 IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 14, 2020, will be closing the online application correction window along with the option to change examination city centre for both NEET UG 2020 and JEE Mains 2020 on its official website.

Candidates can make changes in the application form and exam city online at ntaneet.nic.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before April 14, until 5 pm. However, the candidates can submit their fees until 11: 50 pm.

The requisite fee can be submitted through Credit/Debit Card/ Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM. In case, additional fee payment is required depending on the changes made in the form, the final updates will be reflected after the payment. The additional amount (if applicable) can be paid through Credit/Debit Card/ Net Banking.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA to get the latest information regarding the entrance examinations.