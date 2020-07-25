NTA reopens window to update application form for students appearing in both JEE Main and UPSC NDA exams

education

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 16:09 IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application correction window for the candidates who have to appear for both JEE Main and UPSC NDA exams. Such candidates have to update their JEE application form to inform NTA if they are also registered for UPSC NDA and NA exam scheduled on September 6 to avoid any clash of exam date.

The last date to update the application form has now been extended to July 31. NTA had closed the window to update the application form on July 20. Now, NTA has again opened the window for those who have not updated their application form.

Earlier, JEE Main was scheduled to be held from July 18 to 23, but was later postponed to September 1 to 6. UPSC NDA NA (I) and (II) will also be held on September 6.

On July 21, Union HRD minister told students appearing in both JEE mains and NDA that the matter has been looked into and students need not be concerned. Taking to twitter he said, “I have received representations from many students regarding the clash of dates of #JEEMain with #NDA. The matter has been examined. Students appearing in JEE (Main), who could not update that they are also appearing in the NDA exam scheduled on 6th Sept, should not worry. @DG_NTA will ensure that the two exams don’t clash for candidates appearing in both the exams.”

For further clarifications, candidates can contact on telephone at 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803. Visit the official website at nta.ac.in for more details.

Check official notice here