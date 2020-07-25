e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NTA reopens window to update application form for students appearing in both JEE Main and UPSC NDA exams

NTA reopens window to update application form for students appearing in both JEE Main and UPSC NDA exams

National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application correction window for the candidates who have to appear for both JEE Main and UPSC NDA exams.

education Updated: Jul 25, 2020 16:09 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application correction window for the candidates who have to appear for both JEE Main and UPSC NDA exams. Such candidates have to update their JEE application form to inform NTA if they are also registered for UPSC NDA and NA exam scheduled on September 6 to avoid any clash of exam date.

The last date to update the application form has now been extended to July 31. NTA had closed the window to update the application form on July 20. Now, NTA has again opened the window for those who have not updated their application form.

Earlier, JEE Main was scheduled to be held from July 18 to 23, but was later postponed to September 1 to 6. UPSC NDA NA (I) and (II) will also be held on September 6.

On July 21, Union HRD minister told students appearing in both JEE mains and NDA that the matter has been looked into and students need not be concerned. Taking to twitter he said, “I have received representations from many students regarding the clash of dates of #JEEMain with #NDA. The matter has been examined. Students appearing in JEE (Main), who could not update that they are also appearing in the NDA exam scheduled on 6th Sept, should not worry. @DG_NTA will ensure that the two exams don’t clash for candidates appearing in both the exams.”

For further clarifications, candidates can contact on telephone at 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803. Visit the official website at nta.ac.in for more details.

Check official notice here

tags
top news
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
Diyas to light up Ram Temple event, Yogi says Ayodhya will be world’s pride
Diyas to light up Ram Temple event, Yogi says Ayodhya will be world’s pride
‘What if people die?’: CM Uddhav Thackeray warns against lifting lockdown
‘What if people die?’: CM Uddhav Thackeray warns against lifting lockdown
Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus disease
Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus disease
Covid-19: Obesity raises risk of severe illness, death after infection
Covid-19: Obesity raises risk of severe illness, death after infection
US eases export restrictions on unmanned drones, New Delhi to benefit
US eases export restrictions on unmanned drones, New Delhi to benefit
India tests 4.2 L samples for Covid-19 in 24 hrs, testing capacity at all-time high
India tests 4.2 L samples for Covid-19 in 24 hrs, testing capacity at all-time high
Watch: 2 terrorists, including top Lashkar commander, killed in J&K encounter
Watch: 2 terrorists, including top Lashkar commander, killed in J&K encounter
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In