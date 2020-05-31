e-paper
Home / Education / NTA extends deadline to apply for for UGC- NET, CSIR- NET, JNUEE and other exams

NTA extends deadline to apply for for UGC- NET, CSIR- NET, JNUEE and other exams

National Testing Agency has further extended the deadline to apply for UGC NET and other examinations including ICAR, CSIR- NET, JNUEE and IGNOU Open MAT till June 15 in view of hardships faced by applicants in filling the application forms during Covid- 19 lockdown.

education Updated: May 31, 2020 17:22 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NTA extends deadline to apply for UGC NET and other exams
NTA extends deadline to apply for UGC NET and other exams(NTA)
         

National Testing Agency has further extended the deadline to apply for UGC NET and other examinations including ICAR, CSIR- NET, JNUEE and IGNOU Open MAT till June 15 in view of hardships faced by applicants in filling the application forms during Covid- 19 lockdown.

Earlier, the deadline to apply for these exams was till May 31. Aspirants who could not apply for the examinations can do it now before June 15, 2020. Applicants should visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in to apply for the exams. Submission of online applications will be accepted till 5 pm while the submission of application fee will be accepted only till 11:50 pm on June 15.

According to the official notice, the detailed schedule having the revised dates of downloading the admit card and of the examination will be notified in due course of time. Candidates are advised to visit the official website only for any update.

Union HRD minister on Sunday tweeted about the extension of deadline of application for these exams. Check official notice here.

 

