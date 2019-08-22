e-paper
NTA UGC NET exam schedule for December 2019 and June 2020 released at nta.ac.in

education Updated: Aug 22, 2019 17:12 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The UGC NET December 2019 examination (Computer Based Test) will be held from December 2 to December 6 this year and its result will be declared on December 31, 2019.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule of examinations to be conducted by the agency during December 2019 to June 2020 on its official website.

The application process for UGC NET December 2019 examination will begin on September 9 and will continue until October 9, 2019. The admit card for UGC NET December 2019 examination can be downloaded by the candidates from November 9.

Apart from the UGC NET December 2019 examination, the agency has also released the schedule for the UGC NET June 2020 examination.

The UGC NET June 2020 examination (Computer Based Test) will be held from June 15 to June 20 2020 and its result will be declared on July 5, 2020.

The application process for UGC NET June 2020 examination will begin on March 16 and will continue until April 16, 2020. The admit card for UGC NET June 2020 examination can be downloaded by the candidates from May 15.

ExaminationUGC-National Eligibility Test(UGC-NET)-December 2019
Mode of ExaminationComputer Based Examination
Registration Dates

9th September to 9th October, 2019

Downloading of Admit Cards9th November, 2019
Dates of Examinations 2nd to 6th December, 2019
Date of Announcing Result31st December, 2019
Examination

UGC-National Eligibility Test(UGC-NET)-June 2020

Mode of ExaminationComputer Based Examination
Registration Dates 6th March to 16th April, 2020
Downloading of Admit Cards15th May, 2020
Dates of Examinations 15th to 20th June, 2020
Date of Announcing Result

5th July, 2020

The NTA has also released the schedule for NEET UG 2020 exam, JEE main January 2020 and April 2020 exams, CSIR UGC NET December 2019 exam, Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2020 exam, Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2020 exam, All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020 exam, National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE admission test 2020, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) MBA and BEd admission test 2020, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEE 2020, Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Test (JNUET)2020, Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 and Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA admission test 2020.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 17:12 IST

