NTA UGC NET exam schedule for December 2019 and June 2020 released at nta.ac.in

The UGC NET December 2019 examination (Computer Based Test) will be held from December 2 to December 6 this year and its result will be declared on December 31, 2019.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule of examinations to be conducted by the agency during December 2019 to June 2020 on its official website.

The application process for UGC NET December 2019 examination will begin on September 9 and will continue until October 9, 2019. The admit card for UGC NET December 2019 examination can be downloaded by the candidates from November 9.

Apart from the UGC NET December 2019 examination, the agency has also released the schedule for the UGC NET June 2020 examination.

The UGC NET June 2020 examination (Computer Based Test) will be held from June 15 to June 20 2020 and its result will be declared on July 5, 2020.

The application process for UGC NET June 2020 examination will begin on March 16 and will continue until April 16, 2020. The admit card for UGC NET June 2020 examination can be downloaded by the candidates from May 15.

Examination UGC-National Eligibility Test(UGC-NET)-December 2019 Mode of Examination Computer Based Examination Registration Dates 9th September to 9th October, 2019 Downloading of Admit Cards 9th November, 2019 Dates of Examinations 2nd to 6th December, 2019 Date of Announcing Result 31st December, 2019

Examination UGC-National Eligibility Test(UGC-NET)-June 2020 Mode of Examination Computer Based Examination Registration Dates 6th March to 16th April, 2020 Downloading of Admit Cards 15th May, 2020 Dates of Examinations 15th to 20th June, 2020 Date of Announcing Result 5th July, 2020

The NTA has also released the schedule for NEET UG 2020 exam, JEE main January 2020 and April 2020 exams, CSIR UGC NET December 2019 exam, Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2020 exam, Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2020 exam, All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020 exam, National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE admission test 2020, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) MBA and BEd admission test 2020, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEE 2020, Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Test (JNUET)2020, Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 and Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA admission test 2020.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 17:12 IST