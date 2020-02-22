NTA UGC NET June 2020 notification: Everything you need to know

education

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 17:24 IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the official notification for UGC- NET June 2020 examination. Candidates can expect the release of official notification by the first week of March.

NTA generally releases the information bulletin and public notice three months before the examination.

Looking at the last year trend, the information bulletin for June 2019 exam was released on March 1, 2019. The online application process had begun on March 1 and concluded on March 30. The UGC NET June 2019 exams was conducted on June 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28.

Moreover, for UGC NET December 2019 exam, the information bulletin was released in the month of September.

NTA conducts the UGC-NET exam for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor . The test consists of two papers. Both the papers will be conducted in a single three hour duration. The exam will be in computer based test mode.

Candidates can register online at the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in or ntanet.nic.in.

Exam Pattern:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (50% for the candidates under reserved category) in Master’s Degree from universities/institutions recognized by UGC are eligible for the test

Following candidates are also eligible for the NTA UGC NET 2019 exam:

· Candidates who are appearing for their qualifying Master’s degree (final year) examination.

· Candidates whose final exam’s results are still awaited.

· Candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed.

Such candidates must complete their Masters degree within two years from the date of NET result with required percentage of marks, failing which they shall be treated as disqualified.

For JRF, the candidates should not be more than 30 years old. There is relaxation of age for SC/ST/OBC, transgender, women, candidates having research experience, etc. For assistant professor exam, there is no upper age limit for applying.