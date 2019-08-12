e-paper
NTPC Recruitment 2019: Apply for 203 vacancies for engineers, earn up to Rs 1.6 lakh monthly

NTPC Recruitment 2019: NTPC is hiring 203 experienced engineers of electrical, mechanical, electronics and instrumentation branch at E2 grade for shift operation in thermal power plant.

education Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:00 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The NTPC plant at Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district of Bihar.
The NTPC plant at Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district of Bihar. (HT File)
         

NTPC Recruitment 2019: NTPC is hiring 203 experienced engineers of electrical, mechanical, electronics and instrumentation branch at E2 grade for shift operation in thermal power plant.

The application process is going on since August 6 and will end on August 26, 2019. Candidates can apply online at ntpccareers.net.

Eligibility: Applicant should have an engineering degree in the respected branches with minimum 60%.

Experience: Applicant should have a minimum of three years of experience in executive or supervisory cadre.

Pay Scale- Rs 50,000 to 1,60,000

Upper age limit: 30 years.

Details of vacancy:

Check official notification here

 

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 11:15 IST

