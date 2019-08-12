NTPC Recruitment 2019: Apply for 203 vacancies for engineers, earn up to Rs 1.6 lakh monthly

education

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:00 IST

NTPC Recruitment 2019: NTPC is hiring 203 experienced engineers of electrical, mechanical, electronics and instrumentation branch at E2 grade for shift operation in thermal power plant.

The application process is going on since August 6 and will end on August 26, 2019. Candidates can apply online at ntpccareers.net.

Eligibility: Applicant should have an engineering degree in the respected branches with minimum 60%.

Experience: Applicant should have a minimum of three years of experience in executive or supervisory cadre.

Pay Scale- Rs 50,000 to 1,60,000

Upper age limit: 30 years.

Details of vacancy:

Check official notification here

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 11:15 IST