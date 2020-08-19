e-paper
Home / Education / NTPC Recruitment 2020: 60 vacancies for GDMO and medical specialist on offer

NTPC Recruitment 2020: 60 vacancies for GDMO and medical specialist on offer

NTPC Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ntpccareers.net on or before September 2, 2020.

education Updated: Aug 19, 2020 17:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
NTPC Recruitment 2020.
NTPC Recruitment 2020.(HT file )
         

NTPC Recruitment 2020: The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC), an Indian Public Sector Undertaking on Tuesday invited online applications for the recruitment of Medical Specialists and GDMO on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ntpccareers.net on or before September 2, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 60 vacancies, out of which 37 vacancies are for GDMO and 23 for Medical specialists.

Educational Qualification:

1. Medical Specialist: A candidate should have a MBBS with MD/MS in Medicine/O&G/Pediatrics. For E4 level: Minimum one year experience/practice after MD/MS. For E3 level: Fresh MD/MS qualified doctor.

2. Medical (GDMO): A candidate should have a MBBS from recognized University/Institution. [Qualification should be recognized by MCI (Medical Council of India)]. Min. 02 years exp./practice after MBBS (Internship training shall not be counted as experience).

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

