Nursery admission rules for EWS category likely in Jan first week

Delhi’s directorate of education (DoE) will announce the schedule and guidelines for nursery admission to around 1,700 private unaided and recognised schools under the economy weaker sections and disadvantaged groups (EWS/DG) category in the first week of January.

Sanjay Goel, Director of the DoE, said that they will wait for private schools to release their first list of general category students which is scheduled for February 4, 2019, before releasing the EWS/DG candidates’ list.

“The notification for EWS/DG admissions is likely to be announced around January 5. There is no point of releasing the notification earlier because private schools will admit general category and EWS/DG students in 3:1 ratio. If we release the selected list of EWS/DG students before the schools release the general category lists, the students will be put on the waitlist,” he said.

As per the right to education (RTE) Act, 25% seats in entry level classes-- nursery, kindergarten (KG) and Class 1---are reserved for the EWS/DG category candidates in all private schools, excluding the minority institutions. Children whose parents earn lower than Rs 1 lakh a year can apply for admission under the category.

According to officials at the DoE, the department is yet to collect the data on exact number of available EWS/DG seats in private schools across the city.

“The deputy district educations (DDEs) officers are assigned this duty. The directorate of education director had also asked officers of all 13 districts to speed up the process,” said an official.

Last year, the directorate of education had announced admissions on 48,122 seats reserved under the EWS/DG category. However, around 13,000 seats were lying vacant till October. The DoE did not disclose the updated data after that.

The admission on these reserved seats is carry out by the DoE centrally. The parents have to fill the forms online after which the directorate of education conduct a computerised lottery to allot seats to the candidates.

