43 Delhi schools barred from starting nursery admission process

The Delhi government has barred 43 private unaided city schools from starting their nursery admission process as they have failed to upload the eligibility criteria — a mandatory guideline — on their websites even a day after the extended deadline. The Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a list wherein they have named the defaulting schools.

The schools will not be allowed to start with admissions for the session 2019-20 unless there are some clear reasons justifying their act, DoE officials said, adding that deputy directors (education), heading each district, have been asked to issue notices to these schools.

“Since these schools have not complied with the norms even after the extended deadline period got over on Saturday, we have decided to bar them from the admission process altogether. We have directed the deputy directors to issue notices to them in this regard,” DoE director Sanjay Goel said.

Most of these schools are small institutions located in thickly populated neighbourhoods in east, northeast, northwest and southwest Delhi, he added.

“The schools have not even got back to us rendering an explanation for the delay in complying with the basic guideline. Now, unless any of the schools comes up with a specific case justifying its act, it will not be allowed to admit students to its nursery classes,” Goel said, adding the most of these schools are small institutions located in the thickly populated neighbourhoods in east, northeast, northwest and southwest Delhi.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 15:50 IST