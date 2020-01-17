JNVST 2020: NVS admit card for Class 9 admission test released at navodaya.gov.in

education

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit cards of selection test to admit students in Class IX against the vacant seats. The NVS admission test for class IX will be conducted on February 8, 2020.

Students who have applied to appear in the exam can download their admit cards from NVS website navodaya.gov.in. Candidates will have to use their registration number and password to download their admit card.

Click on this link to directly go to the login page on the NVS official website from where the admit card can be downloaded.

The examination will be of two-and-a-half hours and will be held at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of the district concerned/any other centre allotted by NVS.

The exam will consist of questions from mathematics, general science, English and Hindi. Difficulty level of the test paper shall be of Class eight level.

The result of the test will be released on the application portal of NVS. The result will also be notified in the Vidyalaya notice board as well as website of JNVs concerned. Selected candidates will also be intimated by Speed post and SMS.