NVS Recruitment 2019: Last day to apply for over 2000 teaching, non-teaching vacancies

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 16:05 IST

Today (Friday, August 9) is the last day to apply for over 2000 vacancies of assistant commissioner, trained graduate teacher, legal assistant, female division clerk in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas or Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. The application process or registration for these vacancies had begun on July 10. The written exam to fill these posts will be conducted from September 5 to 10.

Candidates who want to register for a post should quickly register after the checking that they meet the eligibility conditions for the job.

To apply for the posts, a candidates should visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in and click on Menu. Browse on recruitment in the top nav bar and in the drop down menu click on Fill up online application.

A new link to apply for the post of Assistant Commissioner, PGTs, TGTs, Miscellaneous-Category Teachers, Female Staff Nurse, Legal Assistant, Catering Assistant and LDC under Recruitment Drive-2019 can be seen on the page. Read the important instructions provided and confirm. Fill the form and submit. Then pay the fees for the exam you have applied. The process of depositing the fees closes on August 12. A person can apply for more than one vacancies (read instructions in the notification) but he has to pay the fees accordingly.

Take a printout of the online application and keep it safely. The application printout will have to be submitted during document verification at the time of interviews/document verification along with the self attested copies of certificates in support of age, qualification, experience, caste, non creamy layer, Physical disability and economically weaker section (EWS), as applicable. The name of the candidate and his/ her father/mother/ husband etc. should be spelt correctly in the application as it appears in the certificates / mark sheets. Any change / alteration found may disqualify the candidature.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in written examination /Computer Based Test (CBT) and interview.

Details of vacancy:

Assistant commissioner- 5 posts, Post Graduate Teachers (PGT)- 430 posts, Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT)- 1154 posts, Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Group-B)- 564 posts, Female Staff Nurse (Group B)- 55 posts, Legal Assistant (Group C) -- 01 post, Catering Assistant (Group C)- 26 posts, Lower Division Clerk (Group C) - 135 posts.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 16:01 IST