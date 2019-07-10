Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Recruitment: Application begins for 2K teaching, non- teaching posts, full details here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has invited applications for recruitment of assistant commissioner, PGT, TGT and other posts of teachers. Registration has begun today, July 10 and will conclude on August 9, 2019. The written exam will be conducted from September 5 to 10.

Details of vacancy:

Assistant commissioner- 5 posts

Post Graduate Teachers (PGT)- 430

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT)- 1154

Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Group-B)- 564

Female Staff Nurse (Group B)-55

Legal Assistant (Group C)-- 01

Catering Assistant (Group C)- 26

Lower Division Clerk (Group C) - 135

Pay Scale:

FOR ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER

PAY SCALE: Level -12 (Rs.78800-209200) in the Pay Matrix

FOR PGT

PAY SCALE: Level-8 (Rs.47600-151100) in the Pay Matrix

FOR TGT

PAY SCALE: Level-7 (Rs.44900-142400) in the Pay Matrix

NVS recruitment 2019: How to apply

Visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in

Create a login ID and password

Apply for the NVS recruitment 2019 post

Enter your required details and submit

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 15:41 IST