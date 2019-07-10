Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Recruitment: Application begins for 2K teaching, non- teaching posts, full details here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has invited applications for recruitment of assistant commissioner, PGT, TGT and other posts of teachers. Registration has begun today, July 10 and will conclude on August 9, 2019. The written exam will be conducted from September 5 to 10. Details of vacancy:Assistant commissioner- 5 postsPost Graduate Teachers (PGT)- 430Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT)- 1154Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Group-B)- 564Female Staff Nurse (Group B)-55Legal Assistant (Group C)-- 01Catering Assistant (Group C)- 26Lower Division Clerk (Group C) - 135 Pay Scale: FOR ASSISTANT COMMISSIONERPAY SCALE: Level -12 (Rs.78800-209200) in the Pay MatrixFOR PGTPAY SCALE: Level-8 (Rs.47600-151100) in the Pay Matrix FOR TGTPAY SCALE: Level-7 (Rs.44900-142400) in the Pay Matrix NVS recruitment 2019: How to applyVisit the official website at navodaya.gov.inCreate a login ID and passwordApply for the NVS recruitment 2019 postEnter your required details and submit See detailed official notification here