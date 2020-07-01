Odisha cancels pending papers of its higher secondary examination

education

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 19:32 IST

Odisha on Wednesday cancelled the pending examinations of its higher secondary classes a day after the state government said schools and colleges would be closed till July 31.

School and Mass Education minister Samir Ranjan Das said the pending examinations of higher secondary institutions originally scheduled between March 23 and 28 for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education classes now stand cancelled. At least 22 papers of these streams including biology, economics, logic, geography, computer application, cost accounting, statistics, anthropology, sociology, tourism and hospitality, agriculture, automotive, electronics & hardware and retail were waiting to be held.

Dash said the decision was taken in line with CBSE decision on cancelling its exams for Std 10 and 12.

For the papers whose examination could not be conducted, the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education would adopt the assessment scheme announced by the Supreme Court on the basis of the suggestions made by a committee of CBSE.

“The best performance of the students in the examination papers already held will be taken as a yardstick to declare the results. In case of science students who have appeared at more than three papers, the average marks in best three papers will be awarded for the papers whose examination has not been conducted,” said the minister.

For the students who have appeared at only three papers, the average marks obtained in best two theory papers will be awarded for rest of the papers.

For compartmental exams where candidates appeared in all papers, results will be declared based on their performance, while those who have partly appeared in the exams will get marks for their pending papers on the basis of the average score they have obtained in the papers they had appeared. Candidates, whose compartmental exams have not been conducted for any papers, will be given mark as per the average mark they have secured in their top three papers

The Council however would conduct an optional examination in the above subjects as soon as the state government takes a decision to open the educational institutions for the students considering the COVID-19 situation.

Candidates not satisfied with results announced on the basis of the new assessment method will be allowed to appear in the optional examinations to improve their performance. However, the marks obtained in the optional examination will be treated as the final mark.

Officials said efforts are on to announce the results by end of July.